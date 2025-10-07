ETV Bharat / international

‘Bombs Its Own People, Sanctions Genocidal Mass Rape’: India Slams Pakistan at UNSC

United Nations: In a strong retort against Pakistan in the UN Security Council, India on Monday said its neighbour as a country that “bombs its own people” and conducts “systematic genocide”.

During his remarks to the UNSC open debate on “Women, Peace and Security”, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish said Pakistan conducted Operation Searchlight in 1971 and sanctioned a systematic campaign of genocidal mass rape of 400,000 women citizens by its own army.

“Every year, we are unfortunately fated to listen to the delusional tirade of Pakistan against my country, especially on Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian territory they covet,” the Indian envoy said. “A country that bombs its own people, conducts systematic genocide, can only attempt to distract the world with misdirection and hyperbole,” Harish said.

The world sees through Pakistan’s propaganda, he added. On March 25, 1971, the Pakistani army had launched a brutal crackdown involving widespread civilian killings throughout East Pakistan, code-named ‘Operation Searchlight’.

Harish told the council meeting chaired by Russia that India’s record on the "women, peace and security" agenda is unblemished and unscathed. India’s strong response in the council came after Pakistan, in its statement, raised the issue of Jammu and Kashmir. “To exclude Kashmiri women from the Women, Peace and Security agenda erases its legitimacy and undermines its universality,” the Pakistani delegate said in her statement.

Harish, in his remarks, also said that India remains unwavering in its commitment to the “Women, Peace and Security” agenda and stands ready to share its expertise with partners, particularly those in the Global South, fostering collective solutions to shared challenges.