India Slams Developed Countries For Climate Crisis At ICJ Hearing

Activists put up a billboard outside the International Court of Justice, in The Hague, Netherlands, as it opens hearings into what countries worldwide are legally required to do to combat climate change ( AP )

New Delhi: India slammed developed countries for causing the climate crisis during a landmark hearing at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Thursday, saying they exploited the global carbon budget, failed to honour climate-finance promises and are now demanding that developing countries restrict their resource use.

The court is examining what legal obligations countries have to address climate change and the consequences if they fail.

India also urged the ICJ to avoid creating new obligations that go beyond the existing climate-change framework.

"The court may exercise due caution to avoid devising new or additional obligations beyond what is already agreed under the existing climate-change regime, which take into consideration historic emissions, climate justice and the principal principle of equity and CBDR-RC, as well as the equitable access to the global carbon budget," the country said.

China and the United States have also told the court that the existing UN framework is sufficient to determine States' legal obligations to fight climate change.

Making submissions on behalf of India, Luther M Rangreji, joint secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said, "If contribution to degradation is unequal, responsibility must also be unequal."

He said climate change is a global problem that requires a global solution, but the solutions must respect the principles of equity and common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities (CBDR-RC), which is at the heart of the climate-change regime.

"It is inequitable and unjust to expect countries with negligible historical emissions to bear an equal burden in mitigating climate change.... Developed nations must lead by example by achieving net zero well before 2050 and providing the means of implementation to developing nations," India said.

Rangreji said developing nations are the hardest hit by climate change, despite contributing the least to it.

"The developed world, which historically contributed the most, is ironically the best equipped with the technological and economic means to address this challenge," the official said.

He criticised rich countries for enjoying the benefits of fossil fuels while discouraging developing nations from using their own energy resources.

"Countries which have reaped development benefits from exploiting fossil fuels demand developing countries to not utilise the energy resources available to them," India argued.

It said the obligations of developing countries under the Paris Agreement are dependent on the fulfilment of two important factors -- one, aspects of climate finance and two, climate justice.