India, Singapore Join Hands For Green And Digital Shipping Corridor

Singapore: India and Singapore on Tuesday signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) for Green and Digital Shipping Corridor (GDSC), with a focus on digitalisation and decarbonisation.

The Singapore-India GDSC, when established, will enhance collaboration from both countries and help accelerate the development and uptake of zero or near-zero GHG emission technologies and the adoption of digital solutions, a joint release from Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore and Ministry of Ports, Shipping said.

The minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said his visit to Singapore with a high-level marine sector delegation will strengthen the long-standing relationship.

Moreover, the "Comprehensive Strategic Partnership" will deepen and broaden cooperation between the two countries, he noted. Sonowal is on a three-day visit to Singapore and is attending the maritime week which is expected to see participation from 20,000 delegates and exhibitors from around the world.

Under the LoI, both sides will collaborate on maritime digitalization and decarbonization projects, including identifying relevant stakeholders who could contribute to the effort, and work towards formalising the partnership through a memorandum of understanding on a Singapore-India GDSC.