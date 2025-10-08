ETV Bharat / international

India Sides With Russia, Pakistan And China To Oppose US Bid To Take Over Bagram Base In Afghanistan

Taliban military vehicles parade to celebrate the third anniversary of Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, at the Bagram Air Base, in Bagram, Parwan province on August 14, 2024. ( AFP )

New Delhi: India on Tuesday joined Russia, Pakistan, China and six other nations to oppose efforts to deploy foreign military infrastructure in Afghanistan, against the backdrop of US President Donald Trump's calls to the Taliban regime to hand over the strategic Bagram airbase.

At a fresh edition of "Moscow Format" talks, the group of the countries held extensive deliberations on bringing prosperity and development to Afghanistan.

The countries described as "unacceptable the attempts by countries to deploy their military infrastructure in Afghanistan and neighbouring states, since this does not serve the interests of regional peace and stability. Taliban foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi participated in the Moscow Format talks for the first time.

Few weeks ago, Trump said the Taliban should hand over Bagram airbase to the US as it was set up by Washington. At the talks in Moscow, the participating nations also called for strengthening counter-terror cooperation at both bilateral and multilateral levels.

"They emphasised that Afghanistan should be supported to undertake comprehensive measures aimed at the elimination of terrorism and its eradication within a short timeframe so that Afghan soil is not used as a threat to the security of the neighbouring countries and beyond," the statement said.

It said the countries underscored that terrorism constitutes a serious threat to the security of Afghanistan, the region and the wider world. Besides India, Russia, Pakistan and China, the meeting was attended by Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.