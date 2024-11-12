India Exports First Akash Missile System Battery to Armenia, Boosts Defence Ties

Bengaluru: In a landmark moment for India’s defence industry, the country dispatched its first Akash surface-to-air missile (SAM) system battery for export to a “friendly foreign country” on Monday. Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), a leading defence public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, confirmed the shipment as part of India’s growing defence exports, marking the first international sale of this indigenous air defence system.

Secretary (Defence Production) Sanjeev Kumar officially “flagged off” the Akash system battery in Bengaluru, BEL announced on social media platform X. Though the destination of the shipment remains undisclosed, Armenia is widely believed to be the recipient, following recent defence deals between Yerevan and New Delhi.

BEL’s social media post celebrated the export as a “significant step in India’s defence exports,” adding that the event underscored India’s growing capabilities in defence technology and self-reliant manufacturing. BEL played a key role in this achievement, supplying vital support systems for the Akash, including surveillance radars, missile guidance radars, and command, control, communications, computers, and intelligence (C4I) systems.

The Akash SAM system is part of India’s efforts to boost its defence exports in line with the ‘Make in India’ initiative. During the 2023-24 financial year, India recorded defence exports worth Rs 21,083 crore (around $2.63 billion), a 32.5 percent increase from the previous year. This rapid growth positions India as an emerging exporter in the global defence market, driven by homegrown technology and innovation.

While BEL did not disclose the exact recipient country, it is likely to be Armenia, which has increasingly turned to India for its defence needs. Following the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Armenia has expanded its defence relationship with India, procuring systems such as artillery guns, missiles, radars, and other military equipment. A 2020 report by the Washington D.C.-based Jamestown Foundation identified Armenia as India’s largest foreign defence client, estimating potential defence contracts at around $2 billion.

The deepening military cooperation is symbolized by Armenia appointing a defence attaché to its embassy in New Delhi last year, signaling strengthened bilateral ties. The India-Armenia partnership grew particularly after the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh war, during which Pakistan supported Azerbaijan against Armenia, prompting Yerevan to seek new alliances.

India’s export of the Akash SAM system to Armenia marks a notable success in its defence diplomacy and underscores its expanding role as a key defence supplier in the region. The export not only strengthens India’s defence industry but also enhances its geopolitical influence through strategic partnerships.