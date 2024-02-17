India Set to Surpass Indonesia as World's Largest Muslim-Majority Country by 2050: Study

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): A recent study conducted by global business publication CEOWORLD has brought to light significant demographic shifts, projecting substantial increases in Muslim populations across multiple nations by 2030.

The study not only highlights countries poised for remarkable changes but also raises pertinent questions about the potential global implications of these shifts.

According to the study, India's Muslim population is expected to experience a noteworthy surge of 35.62 million people between 2020 and 2030. Projections indicate that by 2050, India is on track to surpass Indonesia, the current holder of the title for the world's most populous Muslim-majority nation.

Despite currently ranking third in global Muslim population, it is noteworthy that India is not a member of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), emphasising a significant demographic shift that could reshape the geopolitical landscape in the coming decades.

Neighboring Pakistan, where 96.5 percent of the population identifies as Muslim, maintains stable proportions of Hindus and Christians at 1.9 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively.

Despite an anticipated increase of nearly 30 million Muslims by 2030, the study projects that the religious diversity within the country will remain entrenched, highlighting the unique composition of the population.

In contrast, Nigeria, currently fifth globally in terms of Muslim population, is projected to see a surge of nearly 35 million Muslims between 2020 and 2030, underscoring its growing significance in the Muslim demographic landscape.

While Indonesia currently holds the title for the world's most populous Muslim-majority country, with over 229 million Muslims, the study anticipates an increase in its Muslim population by 2030.

Bangladesh, ranked fourth globally, faces the challenge of maintaining a substantial Hindu minority (8.1 percent of the total population) alongside projections of a significant increase in the Muslim population, despite government efforts to control birth rates.

The study stresses the significance of understanding and preparing for these demographic changes. Projections based on current trends caution that these shifts could impact sectors such as education, healthcare, economic development, and cultural dynamics.