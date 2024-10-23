ETV Bharat / international

India Set To Become Global Education Hub By 2035, Says Australian Minister

Melbourne: At the Australian International Education Conference here, Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, emphasised India's growing role in global education, highlighting its transformative National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. In his speech, he celebrated the deepening ties between India and Australia, especially in the education sector.

Australian Education Minister Jason Clare pointed out that by 2035, one in four people globally earning a university degree will receive it from India.

Pradhan underscored the importance of preparing students for a future where they are creators and managers of technology.

Clare highlighted the longstanding presence of Australian universities in India, such as Deakin University, which has been operating in India for over 30 years, and more recently, the establishment of a campus by the University of Wollongong.