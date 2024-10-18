ETV Bharat / international

India Sends Humanitarian Aid To Lebanon

New Delhi: India on Friday sent 33 tonnes of humanitarian supplies, including medicines, to Lebanon. The supply of aid came amid Israel's continuing military offensive targeting Hezbollah strongholds.

"A total of 33 tons of medical supplies are being sent. First tranche of 11 tons of medical supplies was dispatched today," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on X.