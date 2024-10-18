ETV Bharat / international

India Sends Humanitarian Aid To Lebanon

According to a Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, a total of 33 tons of medical supplies are being sent to Lebanon.

By PTI

Published : 58 seconds ago

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (IANS)

New Delhi: India on Friday sent 33 tonnes of humanitarian supplies, including medicines, to Lebanon. The supply of aid came amid Israel's continuing military offensive targeting Hezbollah strongholds.

"A total of 33 tons of medical supplies are being sent. First tranche of 11 tons of medical supplies was dispatched today," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on X.

"The consignment comprises a wide range of pharmaceutical products, including cardiovascular medications, NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs), anti-inflammatory agents, antibiotics and anaesthetics," he said.

