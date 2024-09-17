ETV Bharat / international

India Sends 53 Tonnes Of Emergency Flood Relief Assistance Worth $1 Million To Flood-Hit Myanmar

New Delhi: In yet another humanitarian aid, India on Tuesday sent 53 tonnes of emergency flood relief assistance worth $1 million to the people of Myanmar under 'Operation Sadbhavana'. ​The Government of India has launched 'Operation Sadbhavana' for extending emergency humanitarian assistance in the wake of the floods caused by Typhoon Yagi.

In Myanmar, Typhoon Yagi has caused loss of hundreds of lives, massive destruction of property and resulted in several lakhs of people affected.

In keeping with its first responder commitment in humanitarian situations, India dispatched the first tranche of 21 tonnes of relief material within hours of receipt of the request from the Myanmar side. Naval ship INS Satpura carrying HADR pallets with tents, generator sets, ready-to-eat meals, kitchen sets, solar lamps, medical supplies, mosquito nets & repellents, water purification tablets and disinfectants, and other materials had been dispatched on Monday to Yangon.