India Says Switzerland's Remarks Against It At UNHRC Surprising, Shallow, And Ill-Informed

Geneva: India has termed as "surprising, shallow, and ill-informed" the remarks made by Switzerland against it on its minorities, saying the country should focus on its own challenges such as racism, systematic discrimination, and xenophobia.

“We would also like to respond to the surprising, shallow, and ill-informed remarks made by Switzerland, a close friend and partner,” Kshitij Tyagi, counsellor in the Permanent Mission of India, Geneva, said on Tuesday during the General Debate on the oral update by the High Commissioner at the 60th Session of the Human Rights Council.

In remarks at the Council, the Swiss delegate had said his country calls on the Indian government to “take effective measures to protect minorities and uphold the rights to the freedom of expression and the freedom of the media.”