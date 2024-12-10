ETV Bharat / international

India-Russia Friendship Higher Than Highest Mountain: Rajnath In Meeting With Putin

Rajnath Singh met Vladimir Putin in Moscow and the two leaders noted that the India-Russia partnership holds immense potential.

India-Russia Friendship Higher Than Highest Mountain: Rajnath In Meeting With Putin
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets Russian President Vladimir Putin (ANI)
By PTI

Published : 44 minutes ago

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Tuesday and the two leaders noted that the India-Russia partnership holds immense potential and combined efforts will pave the way for "remarkable outcomes".

According to the defence ministry, Singh, in the meeting, said, "Friendship between our countries is higher than the highest mountain and deeper than the deepest ocean." The defence minister conveyed to Putin that India has always stood by its Russian friends and will continue to do so in future.

Singh also conveyed warm greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to President Putin. "Rajnath Singh discussed various issues of bilateral defence cooperation," the defence ministry said in a statement. "Both leaders expressed that partnership between both countries holds immense potential and combined efforts will pave the way for remarkable outcomes," it said.

Singh called on Putin after co-chairing the 21st session of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military Cooperation along with his Russian counterpart Andrey Belousov. The Indian defence minister is on a three-day visit to Russia.

