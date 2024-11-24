ETV Bharat / international

Too Little, Too Distant! India Rejects USD 300 Bn Climate Finance Package For Global South

Baku: India on Sunday rejected the new climate finance package of a meagre USD 300 billion annually by 2035 for the Global South at the UN climate conference here, calling it "too little and too distant".

The USD 300 billion figure is a far cry from the USD 1.3 trillion the Global South has been demanding over the past three years of talks to tackle climate change.

Making a statement on behalf of India, Chandni Raina, Adviser, Department of Economic Affairs, said they were not allowed to speak before the adoption of the deal, undermining their trust in the process.

"In continuation of several such incidents of not following inclusivity, not respecting country positions... We had informed the presidency, we had informed the secretariat that we wanted to make a statement prior to any decision. However, this is for everyone to see, this has been stage-managed. We are extremely disappointed," she said.

"The goal is too little, too distant," Raina said, asserting that it is set for 2035, which is too far away.

"Estimates tell us that we need at least USD 1.3 trillion per year by 2030," she said.

The USD 300 billion does not meet the needs and priorities of developing countries. It is incompatible with the principle of CBDR (Common but Differentiated Responsibilities) and equity, regardless of the battle with the impact of climate change, Raina said.

"We are very unhappy and disappointed with the process, and we object to the adoption of this agenda," the Indian negotiator said, drawing loud cheers in the plenary room full of diplomats, civil society members and journalists.

Supporting India, Nigeria said the USD 300 billion climate finance package was a "joke". Malawi and Bolivia also lent support to India.