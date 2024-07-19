India Reacts To Protests In Bangladesh, Says, 'Internal Matter Of The Country'

New Delhi: India remains committed to providing all possible assistance to Indian nationals in Bangladesh, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday. The comment comes in response to the recent violent clashes between students and police in Dhaka, following the Bangladeshi government's decision to close all public and private universities.

Addressing the weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "As you are aware, there are ongoing protests in Bangladesh. We see this as an internal matter of the country. We have issued an advisory for Indian nationals, including our students, resident in Bangladesh for their safety and assistance if required".

"Helpline numbers operating on 24/7 basis have been given for people to reach out. The External Affairs Minister is himself following the matter closely. Our High Commission will be providing regular updates. I will also be posting regular updates. I would urge family members to follow us for the latest developments. We remain committed to providing all possible assistance to our nationals in Bangladesh", added Jaiswal.

"We are aware of the measures taken by the local authorities in view of the protests. Our High Commission remains in touch with local authorities for the safety of our national", added the MEA spokesperson.

According to the MEA, the total number of Indian nationals in Bangladesh is estimated to be around 15,000, which includes approximately 8,500 students.

Given the ongoing protests in Bangladesh over the current job quota system, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka on 18 July, Thursday issued an advisory for the Indian community members and Indian students to avoid travel and minimise their movement outside their living premises.

The advisory said, "Given the ongoing situation in Bangladesh, the Indian community members and the Indian students residing in Bangladesh are advised to avoid travel and minimise their movement outside their living premises. In case of any urgency or need for assistance, please reach out to the High Commission and our Assistant High Commissions at the following 24-Hour Emergency numbers".

The High Commission of India in Dhaka and the Indian Assistant High Commissions in Chittagong, Sylhet, and Khulna have established 24-hour emergency contact numbers for Indian nationals and students who require assistance - High Commission of India, Dhaka +880-1937400591 (also on WhatsApp), Assistant High Commission of India, Chittagong +880-1814654797 / +880-1814654799 (also on WhatsApp_Assistant High Commission of India, Rajshahi +880-1788148696 (also on WhatsApp), Assistant High Commission of India, Sylhet +880-1313076411 (also on WhatsApp), Assistant High Commission of India, Khulna +880-1812817799 (also on WhatsApp).

According to sources, the protests demand immediate reform of the country's quota system for civil service jobs, which currently reserves positions for specific groups, including descendants of those who participated in the 1971 War of Independence against Pakistan.

On Thursday, tensions peaked as students clashed with law enforcement in various locations across Dhaka. As per sources, in Merul Badda, near Brac University, demonstrators forcefully blocked roads and engaged in violent confrontations with police, resulting in multiple injuries. Later, police deployed tear gas to disperse the crowd, leading to significant traffic disruptions in the area.