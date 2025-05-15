ETV Bharat / international

India Ramps Up Efforts For UN Listing Of The Resistance Front; Indian Team Meets Top UN Counter-Terror Officials

United Nations: An Indian delegation met top officials of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) and Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate here even as New Delhi stepped up efforts to designate The Resistance Front, an LeT proxy, as a UN-listed terror outfit.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a front for Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), had claimed responsibility for the attack that killed 26 people in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

“An Indian technical team, which is in New York, interacted today (Wednesday) with the Monitoring Team of the 1267 Sanctions Committee and other partner countries in the UN. They also met with the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) and Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED),” sources told PTI.

A readout from UNOCT and CTED of the meeting with the Indian team Wednesday, provided to PTI, said that United Nations Under-Secretary-General Vladimir Voronkov of the Office of Counter-Terrorism and Assistant Secretary-General Natalia Gherman of the Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate “met with a delegation of the Government of the Republic of India.”

The development comes in the wake of the horrific April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam and the retaliatory Operation Sindoor launched by India targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

India's push at the UN also comes after the UN Security Council issued a Press Statement in which the members had condemned the Pahalgam attack “in the strongest terms” but did not mention TRF as the group responsible for the attack.

Voronkov and Gherman expressed condolences for the April 22 attack.

“The discussions with the Indian delegation focused on ongoing collaboration with CTED and UNOCT within their respective mandates, particularly in support of implementing key Security Council counter-terrorism resolutions and the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy,” the readout said.

It added that key areas of cooperation include UNOCT-led technical capacity-building initiatives supported by India—such as cybersecurity, countering terrorist travel, supporting victims of terrorism, and countering the financing of terrorism.

The participants also discussed efforts to counter the use of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes, in line with the 2022 Delhi Declaration adopted by the Counter-Terrorism Committee under the Chairmanship of India.

This includes the development of non-binding guiding principles—prepared with CTED’s support—on threats posed by unmanned aircraft systems and the use of emerging financial technologies for terrorist activities.

Pakistan is currently a non-permanent member of the Security Council and will preside over the powerful 15-nation body in July.

Several Pakistan-based terror entities and individuals are listed under the 1267 Al Qaida Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council and are subject to an assets freeze, arms embargo and travel ban.