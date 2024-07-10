ETV Bharat / international

India Raises Seafarer Abandonment Crisis At IMO; Secures Membership In Key Working Group

New Delhi: India has called for effective measures to resolve the issue of seafarer abandonment and ensuring the safety of maritime workforce, an official statement said on Wednesday.

A high-level Indian delegation led by Ports, Shipping and Waterways Secretary T K Ramachandaran raised the issue at the 132nd session of the Council of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) in London.

In recognition of its continued commitment to address seafarers' issues, India secured its position as one of the eight governments representing IMO in the joint tripartite working group, it said.

"India, an elected member of the IMO Council in the category of countries with the largest interest in international seaborne trade, emphasised the urgent issue of seafarer abandonment," the statement said. The delegation pointed out that despite efforts, there are 44 active cases involving 292 Indian seafarers, the statement added.

"India's strong stance on the need for effective measures and oversight to resolve such issues was well received," it said. According to the statement, India reiterated its proposal for the South Asian Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Maritime Transport (SACE-SMarT).

This group is dedicated to identifying and tackling seafarers' issues and the human element in maritime operations. Other proposed members include the Philippines, Thailand, Liberia, Panama, Greece, the US, and France, it added.