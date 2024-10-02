India Raises Concerns Over Sudan Conflict, Stresses Respect For Diplomatic Premises

New Delhi: India on Tuesday expressed concern over the security situation in Sudan, while noting that the inviolability of diplomatic premises in any conflict must be respected.

In response to media queries on the situation in Sudan, India's Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal said, "We are following the security situation in Sudan. Inviolability of diplomatic premises in any conflict must be respected."

"Report of attack on the residence of UAE Ambassador in Khartoum is of serious concern," he added.

The United Arab Emirates said on Monday that the residence of its ambassador in Khartoum was attacked by a Sudanese military aircraft, condemning it as a heinous attack. The UAE's foreign ministry, in a statement, said the attack on its ambassador's residence had caused extensive damage to the building.

Meanwhile, the Sudanese army has denied the accusation and instead blamed the RSF - Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, for the cowardly acts. However, the Sudanese military had previously accused the UAE of financing and arming the RSF. Tensions between the UAE and Sudan have escalated due to several factors, including differing political alignments and involvement in regional conflicts.

The attack has further strained relations, with ongoing geopolitical tensions related to the Red Sea region and the UAE's broader regional strategy playing a role in the friction. The UAE has been supportive of certain factions in Sudan, particularly during the transition following the ouster of former President Omar al-Bashir. Meanwhile, Sudan's complex internal dynamics, including its relationships with other nations and various rebel groups, have led to friction.

Additionally, the UAE's interests in the Red Sea region and its involvement in broader geopolitical strategies, such as countering Iranian influence, have further complicated relations. The situation remains fluid, influenced by ongoing political developments in Sudan and the region.

