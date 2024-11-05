ETV Bharat / international

India, Qatar Discuss Cooperation In Combating Money Laundering, Terror Financing

New Delhi: In a significant step towards combating money laundering and financing of terrorism, India and Qatar’s Financial Intelligence Units (FIUs) held a two-day meeting in New Delhi on November 4-5. A nine-member Qatari delegation, led by Sheikh Ahmed Al Thani, Head of FIU-Qatar, met with the Indian counterpart, represented by Vivek Aggarwal, Head of FIU-IND.

The meeting centred on bolstering the India-Qatar partnership to curb illicit financial activities by sharing best practices, enhancing IT systems and fostering public and private partnerships. Both sides discussed existing and future collaboration strategies, highlighting their shared commitment to a robust Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) regime.

Key areas of deliberation included advancements in IT systems for monitoring financial transactions, innovative approaches to public-private partnerships and the strategic analysis tools utilised by both countries. FIU-IND shared insights on its advanced IT platform, FINNET 2.0, which has received widespread acclaim for its sophistication and capability. FIU-Qatar expressed a strong interest in learning more about FINNET 2.0, recognising its potential in enhancing Qatar’s own monitoring systems.

One unique aspect of India’s approach, as highlighted in the discussions, is the private-private partnership initiative known as ARIFAC (Alliance of Reporting Entities in India for AML/CFT), designed to promote collaboration among private sector entities within the AML/CFT framework. The Qatari delegation was keen to explore the feasibility of adopting a similar model in Qatar, seeing its value in enhancing cooperation among reporting entities such as banks, financial institutions, and other private sector stakeholders.

Further enriching the collaborative experience, FIU-IND organised two on-site visits for the Qatari delegation to observe India’s AML/CFT operations firsthand. These visits allowed the delegation to engage with key stakeholders and gain insights into India’s real-world efforts in fighting financial crimes.