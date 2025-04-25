ETV Bharat / international

India Puts Indus Waters Treaty in Abeyance, Cites Security Concerns And Changed Circumstances

New Delhi: In a landmark diplomatic move, the Government of India has informed Pakistan that the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) of 1960 will be held in abeyance with immediate effect, citing fundamental changes in circumstances and security concerns.

In a letter addressed to Syed Ali Murtaza, Secretary, Ministry of Water Resources, Pakistan, the Union Minister of Water Resources stated that the Government of India had invoked Article XII (3) of the Treaty to seek its modification.

“These changes include significantly altered population demographics, the need to accelerate the development of clean energy, and other shifts in the assumptions that underpinned the original agreement,” the communication noted.

While acknowledging that treaties must be honoured in good faith, the letter pointed to “sustained cross-border terrorism by Pakistan targeting the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir” as a breach of that principle. It further stated that the ongoing security uncertainty has hampered India's full utilisation of its rights under the treaty.