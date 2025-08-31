Connectivity, Security, Stability And Elections! India Pushes Strategic Agenda In Talks With Myanmar Leader

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with Myanmar’s acting President and junta chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin on Sunday underscored New Delhi’s determination to keep Myanmar central to its Neighbourhood First and Act East strategies.

At a time when China is tightening its grip on Myanmar through massive infrastructure investments and military supplies, India’s push to advance connectivity, border trade, and security cooperation with Naypyidaw is as much about strengthening bilateral ties as it is about maintaining strategic balance in the region.

“Prime Minister noted that India attaches importance to its ties with Myanmar as part of its Neighbourhood First, Act East and Indo-Pacific policies,” the External Affairs Ministry stated in a press release. “The two leaders reviewed bilateral ties and discussed the way forward on several aspects of bilateral cooperation, including development partnership, defence and security, border management and border trade issues. Prime Minister stressed that progress on ongoing connectivity projects would foster greater interaction between the people of the two countries, while promoting regional cooperation and integration as envisioned in India’s Act East policy.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in talks with Chairman of the State Security and Peace Commission of Myanmar, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, on the sidelines of the SCO summit, in Tianjin on Sunday. (ANI)

The meeting came even as the military junta has announced that general elections will be held in Myanmar in December this year.

According to the Ministry statement, Modi expressed the hope that the forthcoming elections in Myanmar will be held fairly and inclusively, involving all stakeholders.

“He underlined that India supports a Myanmar-led and Myanmar-owned peace process, for which peaceful dialogue and consultation is the only way forward,” it further stated. “Prime Minister reiterated India’s readiness to support the developmental needs of Myanmar.”

The meeting between Modi and Min Aung Hlaing reflects India’s efforts to balance its national interests, regional stability imperatives, and normative commitments to democratic processes in its neighbourhood.

India has always seen Myanmar as a natural bridge between South Asia and Southeast Asia. Situated at the junction of the two regions, Myanmar is central to India’s Neighbourhood First and Act East policies. For India, deeper engagement with Myanmar is vital for more reasons than one.

Flagship projects such as the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project and the India–Myanmar–Thailand Trilateral Highway aim to physically integrate India’s northeastern region with Southeast Asia.

Border trade, energy projects, and infrastructure development have the potential to lift the economies of both countries, particularly India’s northeast and Myanmar’s frontier states.

Shared Buddhist heritage and long-standing people-to-people ties provide a cultural foundation for cooperation.

Security cooperation with Myanmar is especially critical for India. The long, porous 1,643-km border is a conduit not only for legal trade but also for insurgent movements, narcotics, and arms smuggling. Over the past decade, India and Myanmar have deepened defence cooperation, with joint military operations against insurgent groups along the border. For New Delhi, maintaining Myanmar’s support in counter-insurgency coordination is indispensable for peace in the northeastern states of Manipur, Nagaland, and Mizoram.

India has consistently invested in capacity-building and grassroots projects in Myanmar. From community-based development schemes to training programmes, India projects itself as a development partner, distinguishing its approach from China’s top-down, state-driven model. Modi’s emphasis during the Tianjin meeting on progressing connectivity projects highlights India’s determination to deliver tangible benefits that strengthen grassroots goodwill.

Then comes the political dimension. Since the February 2021 coup, Myanmar has been in deep political turmoil. The military takeover by Min Aung Hlaing displaced the elected civilian government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD), triggering nationwide protests, civil disobedience, and armed resistance. The conflict has since escalated into a multifaceted civil war, with ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) and People’s Defence Forces (PDFs) fighting the Tatmadaw (military).

India, unlike Western nations, has avoided outright condemnation of the military junta. Instead, it has adopted a pragmatic approach by maintaining engagement with the military authorities while quietly signalling support for inclusive politics. Modi’s hope that Myanmar’s forthcoming elections be free and inclusive reflects this balancing act. It is both a diplomatic nudge toward reconciliation and a signal to the international community that India remains committed to democratic values.

K Yhome, Fellow at the Shillong-based Asian Confluence think tank, said that the issues of connectivity and Act East Policy are routine in a dialogue between the leaders of the two countries.

“What is of relevance here is Prime Minister Modi’s call for fair and inclusive elections,” Yhome told ETV Bharat. “The External Affairs Ministry’s statement is basically an endorsement by India for the elections that will be held under the military regime.”

He said that this is an election being held by a regime that came to power through a military coup. This same military regime will be conducting the election in December.

“So, we don’t know whether what they are saying today will hold in December,” Yhome said.

At the same time, he said that even though the process might be a sham, the junta might go ahead with the elections.

“The junta is under a lot of pressure to hold elections not only from the West but also from their friends like the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations), Japan and even China,” he said. “Instability in Myanmar affects China.”

Yhome also pointed out to the fact that the military itself is facing challenges from within.

“So, they want to find a way out of this conundrum,” he said. “And one route is by holding sham elections.”

Yhome said that the question is whether the opposition parties will participate in the elections. Aung San Suu Kyi, he pointed out, is already under arrest and cannot participate in the elections.

“In such a scenario, the military is likely to put up proxy parties,” he said. “Question is: will the ordinary citizens of Myanmar participate in such elections? If the real opposition parties don’t participate, the elections will be rigged.”

Yhome said that another important reason why India is engaging with Myanmar is access to rare earth minerals.

“As of now, China has access to these deposits in Myanmar and is holding geopolitical control,” he said. “India would expect a diversion of such minerals from Myanmar.”

To sum up, the Modi–Min Aung Hlaing pull-aside at the SCO Summit carried both symbolic and substantive weight. Symbolically, it demonstrated India’s commitment to continued engagement with Myanmar, even under international scrutiny. Substantively, it underscored India’s priorities: advancing connectivity, safeguarding security, stabilising the border, and gently nudging Myanmar toward political inclusivity.

