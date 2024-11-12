ETV Bharat / international

India Push For Accountability, Fair Financing, Green Credit At Cop29: Delegates

Baku: India’s approach at COP29 focuses on accountability, green credit, fair financing, and incremental goals for its developing economy, multiple delegates said on Monday as the latest edition of the world's most important meeting on climate change kickstarted here.

The 29th session of the climate change conference of parties (COP29) is being held from November 11-22 in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.

While moderate in terms of attendance and scale, India's primary priorities at the conference are expected to include holding developed nations accountable for climate finance, enhancing resilience for vulnerable communities, and advancing an equitable energy transition, a delegate said.

Another focus area for India would be to promote green credit and the LiFe (Lifestyle for Environment) philosophy towards sustainability, another delegate said.

A member of the delegation said that India’s COP29 strategy is expected to challenge developed nations on the gaps in fulfilling climate pledges and drive conversations toward more transparent, reliable climate finance.

In a departure from past conferences, India will not host a pavilion at COP29.