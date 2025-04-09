India's Post-Disaster Expertise In Kashmir, Gujarat Positions It As Key Player In Myanmar Quake Recovery: UN Official

Mandalay: India has emerged as a key player in the humanitarian response to the devastating earthquake in Myanmar, providing swift and substantial aid that has significantly bolstered relief efforts, a UN official has said.

In an interview with PTI Videos, Sajjad Mohammad Sajid, Head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Myanmar, praised India’s rapid deployment of resources under Operation Brahma, delivering over 1,000 metric tonnes of humanitarian aid, including food, medical supplies, and field hospital support, within days of the disaster.

Myanmar was hit by a 7.7-magnitude earthquake on March 28. "The early deployment of resources and facilities helped a lot of people, particularly in urban areas of Mandalay," Sajid said, noting that India also sent a 200-strong search and rescue team and medical personnel to assist the worst-hit regions.

The establishment of a field hospital in Mandalay has been particularly critical, Sajid added, as many local hospitals and operation theatres remain non-functional, and trauma care is severely limited. "This field hospital is playing a very critical role in a situation where infrastructure is still recovering," he said.

The earthquake, which had its epicentre near Mandalay, has left a trail of destruction, with at least 3,500 people confirmed dead, 5,000 injured, and 200 still missing as of the latest reports. UN officials estimated that over 17 million people have been affected, with 9 million experiencing the strongest tremors.

The disaster has damaged infrastructure across 58 of Myanmar’s 330 townships, exacerbating existing challenges posed by internal conflict and logistical hurdles such as damaged roads, bridges, and airports.

Sajid highlighted ongoing coordination between OCHA and Indian authorities, including direct engagement with the Indian Embassy and regular consultations through the Humanitarian Donor Group.

"We are in touch with member states, including India, and I do expect that India will play a very pivotal role in rebuilding the life and livelihood of people in Myanmar, which will require long-term support," he said.

He also pointed to India’s experience in post-disaster reconstruction, citing successful recovery efforts following earthquakes in Gujarat and Kashmir. "India has some best practices which it can share with Myanmar as well, and being a neighbouring country with historical ties, its role will be crucial," Sajid emphasised.

India has launched 'Operation Brahma' to assist Myanmar in this crisis. Logistical challenges remain a major obstacle, with damaged bridges and regulated traffic causing delays in aid delivery. In Mandalay, where Sajid is currently based, residents are still sleeping on roads, fearing aftershocks following more than 1,000 tremors recorded since the initial quake.

The destruction of a new bridge connecting Mandalay and Sagain has further complicated relief efforts, though the old bridge remains operational under strict load restrictions. Financially, the UN and its partners are scrambling to secure funds for both immediate relief and long-term recovery.

OCHA has already released USD 5 million for life-saving assistance and an additional USD 17 million through its pooled fund mechanism. However, Sajid warned that the full financial requirement for rehabilitation and reconstruction will be clarified by the end of the week, with early estimates suggesting a significant scale-up in funding is needed.

Myanmar’s existing 2025 humanitarian response plan, which sought USD 1.1 billion, is currently only 5% funded, compounding the crisis for over 20 million people already in need of aid.