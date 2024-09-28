ETV Bharat / international

India Pledges $474 million For Construction Of 12 High-Impact Projects In Nepal

Kathmandu: India has pledged $474 million to build 12 High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDPs) in Nepal in the education, health, agriculture, drinking water and culture sectors, according to an official statement. The Embassy of India here and the Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration of the Nepalese government signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) for the projects on Friday.

The 12 projects are being undertaken with the grant assistance of $474 million from the Indian government. These include the construction of school buildings and a multipurpose foundation building, according to a press release issued by the Embassy of India here.

The projects also include the constructions of the Basepu-Hulu Water Supply Project in Solukhumbu, a building for the Agriculture Promotion Centre for Food Grain Collection and Distribution Centre in Bajura, a Health Post-Birthing Centre in Dhading, and the Operation Theatre Building of Rapti Eye Hospital in Dang.