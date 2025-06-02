ETV Bharat / international

India, Paraguay Stand United Against Terrorism: PM Modi

In this image released by @narendramodi via X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of Paraguay Santiago Pena Palacios prior to their meeting at the Hyderabad House, in New Delhi, Monday, June 2, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: India and Paraguay stand united in the fight against terrorism and there is immense possibility to work unitedly to combat shared challenges such as cybercrime and drug trafficking, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday. Modi made the remarks at delegation-level talks with Paraguayan President Santiago Pena Palacios.

Pena arrived in Delhi this morning on a three-day visit to India to explore ways to expand overall cooperation. It is his first visit to India and only the second trip by a president of the South American country.

Paraguay is an important trading partner for India in the Latin American region. Several Indian companies in the automobile and pharmaceuticals sectors have their presence in Paraguay.

"We see new opportunities for cooperation in areas such as digital technology, critical minerals, energy, agriculture, healthcare, defence, railways, space and overall economic partnership," Modi said.

The prime minister also referred to New Delhi's preferential trade arrangement with South American trading bloc MERCOSUR. "We can work together to further expand it," he said.

MERCOSUR or Common Market of the South is a trading bloc comprising Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay. The two leaders also deliberated on ways to combat terrorism against the backdrop of the Pahalgam terror attack.