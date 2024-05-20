India, Pakistan Likely to Come Face-to-Face at SCO Foreign Ministers Meeting in Kazakhstan

New Delhi: Amid geopolitical uncertainty, India is all set to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). Dammu Ravi, Secretary (Economic Relations) in the Ministry of External Affairs, will pay a visit to Astana, Kazakhstan on May 20-21. In Astana, Secretary (ER) will represent India, in the meeting of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers on May 21. The meeting will discuss preparations for the upcoming Summit of the SCO Council of Heads of State, review ongoing cooperation in SCO, and exchange ideas on regional and global developments of common concern.

During the visit, the Secretary (ER) is also expected to hold meetings with his counterparts from SCO Member States and senior officials of the Government of Kazakhstan. During the Foreign Ministers’ meeting, the heads of the delegations will exchange views on the international and regional agendas, security issues and the development of political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation within the SCO. The meeting participants will also sign several resolutions regarding the final documents of the upcoming SCO Summit. They will also adopt a communique.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will attend the two-day Foreign Ministers Council meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on Monday in Kazakhstan’s Astana city where he is expected to hold bilateral meetings with counterparts.

Significance of SCO for India

India's role in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) has evolved significantly since it became a full member in 2017. The SCO is a Eurasian political, economic and security organisation founded in 2001. It originally comprised Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan and later expanded to include India and Pakistan. India's participation in the SCO has provided it with a platform to engage more closely with Central Asian countries and Russia on issues of mutual interest, including counter-terrorism, regional stability and economic cooperation.

Counter-terrorism: India has been active in pushing for greater cooperation among SCO members in combating terrorism, extremism and separatism. Given India's concerns regarding terrorism, particularly emanating from its neighbourhood, it has emphasised the need for concerted efforts within the SCO framework to address these threats collectively.

Regional Connectivity: India has expressed interest in enhancing connectivity with Central Asian countries through the SCO platform. This includes projects related to infrastructure development, trade and energy cooperation. India's participation in SCO summits and working groups provides opportunities to explore and pursue such initiatives.

Economic Cooperation: India sees the SCO as a potential avenue for expanding its economic engagement with Central Asian countries and Russia. Discussions within the SCO framework on trade facilitation, investment promotion and financial integration are seen as beneficial for India's regional economic interests.

Regional Security: As a member of the SCO, India has participated in joint military exercises and security-related initiatives aimed at enhancing regional security and stability. India's engagement in SCO-led efforts to address common security challenges, such as drug trafficking and organised crime, reflects its commitment to contributing to regional peace and security. India's role in the SCO underscores its commitment to deepening engagement with the Eurasian region and leveraging multilateral platforms to address common challenges and pursue shared interests.

