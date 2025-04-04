ETV Bharat / international

'Op Brahma': Mandalay CM Visits Field Hospital; Indian Medical Team Conducts Over 20 Surgeries

Medical officers from the Indian army provide medical assistance to an earthquake-hit Myanmar victim, as part of Operation Brahma, the HADR mission to earthquake-hit Myanmar, in Mandalay on Wednesday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Chief Minister of Mandalay, Myanmar's second-largest city, U Myo Aung, on Thursday met with people injured in the recent earthquake who are admitted at an Indian Army field hospital and expressed gratitude to the Indian medical contingent for their help in the hour of crisis.

The 7.7-magnitude earthquake jolted Myanmar last week, with the toll rising to over 3,000 people even as rescuers continue to search through the rubble for signs of life.

India mounted its relief mission named 'Operation Brahma' as a swift response to the devastation caused by the earthquake that hit Myanmar as well as Thailand on March 28.

Aung visited the field hospital set up by the Indian Army in Mandalay on Thursday morning to enquire about the well-being of the injured, sources said. The chief minister expressed gratitude to the Indian medical contingent for helping rebuild the lives of people affected by the deadly quake, they said.