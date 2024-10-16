ETV Bharat / international

India Once Again Objects to China's Belt and Road Initiative at SCO Meet; Know Why

New Delhi: Yet again, India on Wednesday refused to endorse China's one belt one road initiative. With this, India become the only country in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to not support the controversial connectivity project.

A joint communique issued at the end of the SCO's Council of Heads of Government conclave hosted by Islamabad said Russia, Belarus, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan reaffirmed their support for the Chinese connectivity initiative.

India has been consistent in its position of not supporting China's BRI project in previously held SCO meetings as well.

In his address at the SCO summit, EAM Jaishankar noted "debt is a serious concern" but did not elaborate further.

"Collaborative connectivity can create new efficiencies," he said. "Cooperation must be based on mutual respect and sovereign equality. It should recognize territorial integrity and sovereignty. It must be built on genuine partnerships, not unilateral agendas. It cannot progress if we cherry-pick global practices, especially of trade and transit", he added.

India has been critical of China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) for several reasons. The primary concerns include issues of sovereignty, debt sustainability, and the lack of transparency in the projects.

India argues that certain BRI projects, particularly the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), violate its territorial integrity, as they pass through regions claimed by India.