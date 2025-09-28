ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan's Reaction To Jaishankar's UN Speech Without Being Named 'Admission Of Terrorism': India

United Nations: India has slammed Pakistan for responding to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's UN General Assembly remarks on terrorism, despite the neighbour not being named, describing Islamabad's reaction as an admission of its “longstanding practice of cross-border terrorism”.

During his address at the UNGA General Debate on Saturday, Jaishankar, without naming Pakistan, said, “Major international terrorist attacks are traced back to that one country.” Referring to a “neighbour that is an epicentre of global terrorism”, he said India has confronted the challenge of terrorism since independence.

Later in the evening, in its Right of Reply, the Pakistani delegate accused India of attempting to “malign Pakistan” with “malicious accusations” about terrorism, even though Jaishankar had not named the country in his address while talking about the scourge of terrorism. The Pakistani delegate claimed that India's allegations were a “deliberate attempt to repeat lies”.

Responding to Pakistan’s Right of Reply, India said it was "telling that a neighbour who was not named chose to nevertheless respond and admit their longstanding practice of cross-border terrorism”.

“Pakistan's reputation speaks for itself. Its fingerprints are so visible in terrorism across so many geographies. It is a menace not only to its neighbours but to the entire world,” said Rentala Srinivas, Second Secretary in the Permanent Mission of India to the UN.