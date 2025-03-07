India Not For De-Dollarisation But For Internationalisation Of Rupee: What Jaishankar Implied

New Delhi: In an era of shifting global financial dynamics, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has made it clear that neither India nor the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) bloc is pursuing de-dollarisation.

Speaking at Chatham House in London earlier this week, he emphasised that India’s primary goal is not to undermine the dominance of the US dollar but to promote the internationalisation of the Indian rupee.

“We are clearly promoting the internationalisation of the rupee for a very simple reason,” Jaishankar said in response to a question. “We are actually promoting the globalisation of India. There are more Indians who travel out, there are more Indians who live abroad. India’s trade, India’s investments, India’s tourists have all grown. So, along with that, the practice of using the rupee will also grow.”

He said that India has also established mechanisms for cashless payments with some other countries.

“In certain cases, we have supported trade settlements but we have also trade settlements because there is a shortage of hard currency in many countries especially of dollars,” Jaishankar said. “In a way, there is a steady externalisation of rupee transactions. That is part of the globalisation of India.”

At the same time, he made it clear that there is no policy on the part of India to replace the dollar.

“Where the role of the dollar is concerned, I think we are very realistic about it,” the External Affairs Minister said. “We have never had a problem with the dollar. Our relations with the US are probably at the best that they have ever been. So, we have absolutely no interest in undermining the dollar at all. On the contrary, I think a lot of the problems in our region is the lack of the availability of dollars. So, I would say many countries want to see more dollars.”

This statement comes amid growing global discourse on diversifying reserve currencies and strengthening local financial autonomy. Jaishankar’s remarks signal India’s strategic approach to balancing its economic aspirations with pragmatic global engagement.

He further explained that the dollar as the reserve currency is the source of international economic stability.

“And right now, what we want in the world is more economic stability, not less,” he stated.

Jaishankar also highlighted that the BRICS nations do not intend to undermine the US dollar's dominance in international markets.

“I would also say in all honesty I don't think there’s a unified BRICS position on this,” he stated. “I think BRICS members and now that we have more members have very diverse positions on this matter. So, the suggestion or the assumption that somewhere there is a united BRICS position against the dollar I think is not borne out by facts. To me it’s kind of deterministic that there is multi-polarity, multi-polarity has to translate itself into a currency multi-polarity. It doesn’t have to.”

This position aligns with Jaishankar’s previous statements, such as during an event in Doha, Qatar, in December 2024, where he asserted that BRICS countries have no interest in weakening the US dollar. His remarks come in the context of global discussions on de-dollarisation, where certain countries have explored alternatives to reduce their dependence on the US dollar.

It is also worth mentioning here that even before assuming office for his second term, US President Donald Trump has been warning BRICS nations against going for de-dollarisation threatening them with imposing 100 percent tariffs if they did so.

However, India’s approach differs, focusing on promoting the rupee’s international use rather than challenging the dollar’s status.

According to Harsh V Pant, Professor of International Relations with King’s India Institute at King’s College London and Vice-President (Studies and Foreign Policy) at the Observer Research Foundation think tank, there is no consensus between BRICS member states about de-dollarisation.

“The talk in BRICS is about trading in local currencies,” Pant told ETV Bharat. “India, anyway would not like de-dollarisation within the BRICS bloc as this would lead to the dominance of the Chinese currency.”

Abhinav Pandya, founder, director and CEO of the Usanas Foundation think tank, said that within BRICS, the two countries that are keen on de-dollarisation are Russia and China.

“Also, a number of countries in the Global South are seeking de-dollarisation,” Pandya said. “But India is not in a position to really passionately implement this idea. So, India is playing very defensive.”

However, what has piqued people’s interest is Jaishankar’s comments about internationalising the rupee. While the internationalisation of the rupee presents opportunities, there are several challenges.

Achieving widespread acceptance of the rupee in international markets requires building trust and demonstrating the currency’s stability and convertibility. Establishing robust legal and regulatory frameworks is essential to support the rupee’s international use, including agreements on currency swaps and trade settlements. Maintaining strong economic fundamentals, such as low inflation and fiscal discipline, is crucial to enhance the rupee’s attractiveness to foreign investors and trading partners.

According to Pant, as of now, the rupee will not be acceptable by very many countries.

“Only when the trade volume grows, it might become more widely acceptable,” he said. “India is in talks for rupee transactions with some of its neighbours, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and with Russia on rupee-rouble trade.”

Jaishankar’s comments about establishing cashless transaction mechanisms with some countries bring to focus India’s Unified Payment Interface (UPI). As of Now, UPI is operational in seven countries: Bhutan, Mauritius, Nepal, Singapore, Sri Lanka, France, and the UAE.

“Internationalising the rupee depends on bilateral economic relations,” Pant said. “But then again it will be about how big the trade volume is.”

Pandya, however, was more frank about the idea of internationalisation of the rupee.

“This idea is very vague and idealistic,” he said. “Who is going to accept the rupee? What is the basis? Only with countries like Russia and Iran we are trying to have such arrangements. But that is because these countries are facing Western sanctions for one reason or the other. But besides that, there are not enough strong reasons that can support the idea of internationalisation of the rupee.”