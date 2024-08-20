India, Nepal Review Progress In Field Of Power Sector Cooperation

New Delhi: India and Nepal reviewed the progress made in the mutually beneficial partnership in the field of power sector cooperation, where Nepal can now export electricity close to 1000 MW, creating an additional source of revenue for Nepal and clean energy for India.

India and Nepal review progress in field of power sector cooperation (ANI)

In this connection, both Foreign Ministers noted the unprecedented opportunities in the power sector cooperation that would be available on the implementation of the Long Term Power Trade Agreement.

At the invitation of the External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Nepal, Dr Arzu Rana Deuba is on an official visit to India. India and Nepal are close and friendly neighbours with deep historical, civilizational, cultural, and people-to-people linkages. There has been sustained momentum in recent years in the implementation of India-assisted projects in Nepal, which is especially manifested in the fields of connectivity – physical, digital as well as people-to-people, including in the infrastructure and other projects related to cross-border railways, roads and bridges, Integrated Check Posts, petroleum pipelines, and digital financial connectivity, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The Foreign Ministers held bilateral talks on 19 August, covering the full range of the India-Nepal bilateral partnership. The Foreign Ministers reviewed the progress made in various bilateral initiatives and developmental projects and also discussed opportunities for further collaboration in the existing and new areas of mutually beneficial cooperation, it added.

The two sides also noted the progress made in the mutually beneficial partnership in the field of power sector cooperation, where Nepal can now export electricity close to 1000 MW, creating an additional source of revenue for Nepal and clean energy for India. In this connection, both Foreign Ministers noted the unprecedented opportunities in the power sector cooperation that would be available on the implementation of the Long Term Power Trade Agreement. the MEA added.

Noting that sports is emerging as another area of cooperation between India and Nepal, the recent facilitation of providing training for the Nepali cricket team at the National Cricket Academy, Bengaluru was also welcomed. During her visit, the Foreign Minister of Nepal also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ways for further strengthening India-Nepal cooperation in a variety of mutually beneficial areas were discussed in the meeting.

Nepal is a priority partner of India under its Neighbourhood First policy. The Foreign Minister’s visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries. The visit also provided an opportunity to discuss and identify newer areas of cooperation to further advance our bilateral ties.