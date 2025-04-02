ETV Bharat / international

India, Nepal Ink 10 MoUs Worth NRs 625 Million For Community Development Projects

The agreements were signed on Tuesday for development in the education, health, and culture sectors, the Indian embassy here said in a press release.

By PTI

Published : Apr 2, 2025, 3:09 PM IST

Kathmandu: India and Nepal have signed 10 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) for high-impact community development projects in the Himalayan nation to be funded by Indian assistance amounting to NRs 625 million, according to an official release. The agreements were signed on Tuesday for development in the education, health, and culture sectors, the Indian embassy here said in a press release.

"These High Impact Community Development Projects #HICDP are being built with (the) Government of India’s financial assistance at a total cost of NRs 625.00 million in Education, Health and Culture Sectors under ‘Nepal-India Development Cooperation’," the embassy said in a post on X.

It added that implementing these projects will "help provide better educational, healthcare and cultural facilities to the people of Nepal." The projects undertaken include the construction of three schools, one monastery, one e-library at a school, and two health post buildings.

With this, India has taken up over 573 HICDPs in Nepal since 2003, of which 495 projects have been completed. These projects reflect the Indian government's "continued support" in bolstering the efforts of the government of Nepal in the "growth and development" of its people by augmenting infrastructure in priority sectors, said the release.

