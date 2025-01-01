ETV Bharat / international

India-Nepal Annual Joint Military Exercise Begins

Kathmandu: The 18th edition of Exercise Surya Kiran, a joint military exercise between India and Nepal aimed at enhancing interoperability and fostering collaboration between the two nations' armies, began on Tuesday. The annual training event is conducted alternatively in the two countries. The exercise, which will be held until January 13, will take place at the Nepal Army Battle School, Saljhandi, in the Shivalik ranges of Western Nepal.

According to an X post by the Indian embassy here, it "aims to enhance interoperability, primarily in the fields of Counterterrorism (CT) Operations. " "Exercise Surya Kiran signifies the strong bond of friendship, trust and common military linkages that exist between India and Nepal," it said.

According to a press release by the Defence Ministry in New Delhi, the Indian Army contingent, comprising 334 personnel, is being led by a Battalion from the 11th Gorkha Rifles. The exercise aims to enhance interoperability in jungle warfare, counter-terrorism operations in mountains and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief under the United Nations Charter.