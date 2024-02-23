India Navy's DSRV Locates Wreckage of PNS Ghazi Near Vishakhapatnam Coast

Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh): The Indian Navy's newly acquired underwater search and rescue capability, the Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicle (DSRV), recently located the wreckage of PNS Ghazi, a Pakistani Submarine that sank off the coast of Andhra Pradesh's Vishakhapatnam during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

The development was revealed by a senior officer of the Submarine Rescue Department.

"We have identified the Ghazi fragments with the help of DSRV. They are lying under the sea just a few nautical miles off the coast of Visakhapatnam. It is our naval custom to honour the war dead. That is why the fragments were not touched. It seems that they are 100 meters deep in the sea waters at a distance of 2-2.5 kilometres from the coast," a senior officer of the Submarine Rescue Department said.

The average sea depth in Visakhapatnam is 16 meters and submarines can come and go near the coast. In 1971, seeing similar conditions, PNS Ghazi reached the coast of Visakhapatnam.

In 2013, INS Sindhrakshak was involved in an accident in which 13 people died. After the incident, for the first time in 2018, DSRV technology was introduced. It was then decided to use it to identify ships and submarines in distress and undertake rescue operations. The DSRV is capable of operating at a depth of 650 meters. India is also focusing on indigenously manufacturing two more such vessels at the Hindustan Shipyard in Visakhapatnam.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

Read More