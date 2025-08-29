ETV Bharat / international

India, Canada Appoint New Envoys In Bid To Restore Strained Ties

FILE - Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney, left, and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi reach to shake hands as Carney officially welcomes him to the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, June 17, 2025. ( AP )

New Delhi: India and Canada have named new envoys to each other’s capitals as a step toward rebuilding diplomatic relations that were deeply strained after the 2023 killing of a Sikh separatist leader and subsequent diplomatic expulsions and allegations.

Dinesh K Patnaik, currently serving as India’s ambassador to Spain and a veteran of the Indian Foreign Service, has been appointed as the next High Commissioner to Ottawa, a brief statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said. "He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," the statement added.

Canada appointed Christopher Cooter as its new envoy to New Delhi. In Ottawa, Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand announced that Cooter will become the next high commissioner to India, a position previously held by Cameron MacKay. "The appointment of a new high commissioner reflects Canada's step-by-step approach to deepening diplomatic engagement and advancing bilateral cooperation with India," Anand said.

"This appointment is an important development toward restoring services for Canadians while strengthening the bilateral relationship to support Canada's economy," she said. A Canadian readout said the appointments are an important step towards restoring necessary diplomatic services to citizens and businesses in both countries.

The development came over two months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney on the margins of the G7 summit at Kananaskis in Canada.