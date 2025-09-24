ETV Bharat / international

India 'Mostly With US,' Says Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

This handout photograph taken and released by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service on August 23, 2024, shows Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) speaking with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Mariinskyi Palace ahead of their meeting, in Kyiv, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. ( AFP )

Washington: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said India is “mostly with us” and expressed hope that New Delhi will change its attitude to the Russian energy sector with US President Donald Trump's intervention. Zelenskyy was answering a question during an interview with Fox News about China and India contributing to Russia's war against Ukraine.

The US has often blamed India and China for purchasing Russian weapons, which President Trump has claimed funds Moscow's war against Ukraine. “I think India mostly with us. Yes, we have these questions with energy, but I think that President Trump can manage it with Europeans, make stronger and strong relations with India,” Zelenskyy said.

“And I think, we have to do everything not to withdraw Indians and they will change their attitude to the Russian energy sector,” the Ukrainian president said. He was answering a specific question by a Fox News interviewer: “China, India, they're all contributing here; European nations, the President said, need to get off oil, but need to do it with the US. Do you think that is going to happen?”

“I'm sure with China, its more difficult because it's not for today. It's not in the interest to not support Russia,” Zelenskyy said.