India Monitoring Situation In Afghanistan, Held Discussions With Taliban Regime: New Delhi At UNSC

United Nations: India told the UN Security Council that it has discussed with the Taliban regime various issues pertaining to bilateral relations and the "special" people-to-people ties has been the "foundation" of Delhi's present day engagement with the country.

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, said Monday at the UN Security meeting on the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) that in the beginning of this year, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi in Dubai.

“The two sides discussed various issues pertaining to bilateral relations as well as regional developments. The Afghan side appreciated and thanked Indian leadership for continuing to engage and support the people of Afghanistan," Harish said in the Council.

"It was decided that India would consider engaging in development projects in the near future in addition to the ongoing humanitarian assistance programmes,” he said. The January meeting between Misri and Muttaqi was the highest-level contact so far between Delhi and the Taliban since the regime took over Kabul in 2021.

Harish underscored that India and Afghanistan share a relationship which has spanned centuries and as its contiguous neighbour, India and Afghanistan share a special people to people relationship which has been the “foundation of our present day engagement with the country.”

Harish said that India is closely monitoring the situation in Afghanistan and has been actively engaged in regional and international efforts to maintain stability and peace in the country.

“Our broad approach remains to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan and create an international consensus under the UN framework to resolve various issues between the de-facto authorities in Afghanistan and the international community,” the Indian envoy said.

He added that India’s participation in the UN meetings in Doha, Moscow Format and other fora are a "reflection of our efforts to secure peace, stability and development in Afghanistan.”

India told the UN body that it has been working with various UN agencies for providing assistance to the Afghan people in areas of health, food security, education, sports and capacity building.

Since 2001, India has been committed towards rebuilding and reconstruction of Afghanistan. "Our development partnership includes more than 500 projects spread across all provinces in Afghanistan," he said.

Since August 2021, India has delivered 27 tonnes of relief material, 50,000 tonnes of wheat, 40,000 litres of pesticides and more than 300 tonnes of medicines and medical equipment to the country. India has also partnered with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in Afghanistan to provide assistance for the welfare of Afghan drug user population, especially women.