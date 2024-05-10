India, Moldova Sign Visa Waiver Agreement for Diplomatic and Official Passports

New Delhi: In a significant diplomatic development, Pavan Kapoor, Secretary (West), the Ministry of External Affairs, and Ana Taban, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Moldova, on behalf of their respective governments, signed an agreement on visa waiver for diplomatic and official passports on May 10.

After coming into force, this agreement will allow holders of diplomatic and official passports of either country to travel to the other without a visa. This agreement will add further momentum to the friendly and cordial relations between the two countries. India and Moldova established diplomatic relations in 1992. Since then, bilateral cooperation has steadily expanded through diplomatic visits, exchanges and collaboration in international forums. Economic ties between India and Moldova are growing, albeit modestly. Both countries have expressed interest in enhancing trade and investment cooperation, particularly in sectors such as agriculture, pharmaceuticals, textiles and information technology. Efforts to strengthen economic relations have included trade delegations and business forums to explore opportunities for collaboration.

Cultural and educational exchanges play a role in strengthening people-to-people ties between India and Moldova. These exchanges involve activities such as cultural events, academic collaborations, scholarships for Moldovan students to study in India, and vice versa. Such interactions contribute to mutual understanding and goodwill between the two countries.

High-level visits between officials of India and Moldova have further solidified bilateral relations. These visits have provided opportunities to discuss areas of mutual interest, explore avenues for cooperation and enhance diplomatic ties. It is pertinent to note that India and Moldova often cooperate in various multilateral forums and organisations, including the United Nations and the Non-Aligned Movement, where they share common interests and perspectives on global issues.

While the relationship between India and Moldova may not be as extensive as India's ties with some other countries, both nations continue to explore avenues for cooperation and maintain a cordial relationship based on mutual respect and shared interests.



What are diplomatic and official passports?

Diplomatic passports and official passports are both types of travel documents issued by governments to individuals travelling abroad for official purposes. A diplomatic passport is issued to diplomats, high-ranking government officials and individuals representing their country in an official capacity, such as ambassadors, consuls and diplomatic couriers. It grants them certain privileges and immunities under international law, such as diplomatic immunity from prosecution in the host country and expedited entry and exit procedures at border checkpoints. Diplomatic passports typically feature a distinctive colour and design to signify the bearer's diplomatic status.

An official passport is issued to government officials and employees travelling abroad for official duties, but who do not qualify for a diplomatic passport. This includes government ministers, civil servants, members of official delegations and sometimes journalists or other individuals representing government agencies or organisations. While official passports may not confer the same level of diplomatic immunity as diplomatic passports, they still afford certain privileges and facilitate official travel by providing expedited visa processing and access to diplomatic channels for assistance abroad. Both diplomatic and official passports serve as instruments of diplomatic representation and are used to facilitate official travel and conduct diplomatic and governmental business abroad.

Read more: