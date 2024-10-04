India, Moldova Discuss Ways To Cooperate In Multilateral Fora

New Delhi: India and Moldova on Friday discussed ways to cooperate in international and multilateral fora, during the second session of foreign office consultations held on Friday in New Delhi. The Indian side was led by Tanmaya Lal, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs and the Moldovan side was led by Sergiu Mihov, State Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Moldova.
During the foreign office consultations, both sides held discussions on bilateral, regional and international issues. Bilateral discussions included political relations, trade, cultural relations and people-to-people contacts. Cooperation between the two countries in international and multilateral fora was also discussed.
Moldova opened an Embassy in Delhi last year in June. It is pertinent to note that in May this year, Pavan Kapoor, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs and Ana Taban, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Moldova, on behalf of their respective governments, signed an agreement on visa waiver for diplomatic and official passports.
This agreement, after coming into force, will allow holders of diplomatic and official passports of either country to travel to the other without a visa. This Agreement will add further momentum to the friendly and cordial relations between the two countries.
India, Moldova bilateral ties
India and Moldova have been developing their diplomatic relations since Moldova gained independence in 1991. The two countries share a commitment to enhancing cooperation in various fields, including trade, culture, education and technology.
India established diplomatic relations with Moldova soon after its independence, with embassies in each other's capitals. Trade between India and Moldova has been relatively modest, but both nations are exploring ways to enhance economic ties, particularly in sectors like pharmaceuticals, agriculture and information technology.
Cultural ties are nurtured through various initiatives, including academic exchanges and participation in cultural events. Both countries support each other in international forums and share common interests in areas like peace, security, and sustainable development.
India has extended various forms of assistance to Moldova, including capacity-building programmes and technical support. While the relationship is still developing, both countries recognise the potential for deeper collaboration in multiple sectors.
