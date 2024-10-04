ETV Bharat / international

India, Moldova Discuss Ways To Cooperate In Multilateral Fora

New Delhi: India and Moldova on Friday discussed ways to cooperate in international and multilateral fora, during the second session of foreign office consultations held on Friday in New Delhi. The Indian side was led by Tanmaya Lal, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs and the Moldovan side was led by Sergiu Mihov, State Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Moldova.

During the foreign office consultations, both sides held discussions on bilateral, regional and international issues. Bilateral discussions included political relations, trade, cultural relations and people-to-people contacts. Cooperation between the two countries in international and multilateral fora was also discussed.

Moldova opened an Embassy in Delhi last year in June. It is pertinent to note that in May this year, Pavan Kapoor, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs and Ana Taban, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Moldova, on behalf of their respective governments, signed an agreement on visa waiver for diplomatic and official passports.

This agreement, after coming into force, will allow holders of diplomatic and official passports of either country to travel to the other without a visa. This Agreement will add further momentum to the friendly and cordial relations between the two countries.

India, Moldova bilateral ties