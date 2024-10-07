India-Male Inaugurate New Runway Of Hanimadhoo International Airport In Male

New Delhi: Infrastructure development and digital connectivity initiatives remain the key focus of discussion between Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

India and Male on Monday virtually inaugurated the new runway of the Hanimadhoo International Airport in Maldives, a significant project supported by India. This development marks a crucial momentum in India-Male ties boosting connectivity in the island nation as well as bolstering tourism.

On Monday, PM Narendra Modi and Maldivian President Muizzu held comprehensive discussions to further deepen ties on a range of areas including development partnership, energy, trade, financial linkages and defence cooperation. In addition to the airport, India also announced that the work for the greater Male connectivity project will also be accelerated.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Today, we have inaugurated the redeveloped Hanimadhu Airport. Now, the Greater ‘Maale’ Connectivity Project will also be expedited Support will also be provided in the development of a new commercial port in Thilafushi. Today, more than 700 social housing units built with India's cooperation have been handed over".

Indian firms have contributed technical know-how and expertise in airport construction and management, ensuring that the project meets international standards. The development of Hanimadhoo Airport is crucial for enhancing connectivity in the northern atolls of the Maldives, promoting tourism, and supporting local economic growth, officials said.