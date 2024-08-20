India, Malaysia Sign Plethora Of Agreements To Elevate Strategic Ties

New Delhi: India and Malaysia on Tuesday signed eight MoUs covering a broad range of sectors, including worker recruitment, traditional medicine, digital technologies, culture, tourism, and public administration.

The first MoU was signed on the Recruitment, Employment and Repatriation of Workers between Dr S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister and YB Mr Steven Sim Chee Keong, Minister of Human Resources Malaysia. The second MoU on Cooperation in the field of Ayurveda and other traditional systems of medicine was signed between Jaishankar and YB Dato’ Seri Utama Haji Mohamad Haji Hasan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Malaysia. The MoU on Cooperation in the field of Digital Technologies was signed between Jaishankar and YB Dato’ Gobind Singh Deo, Minister of Digital.

The MoU on Cooperation in the field of Culture, Arts and Heritage was exchanged between YB Dato Sri Tiong King Sing, Minister of Tourism, Arts And Culture, Malaysia and Jaishankar. The MoU between Malaysia and India on Cooperation in the field of Tourism was signed between Jaishankar and YB Dato Sri Tiong King Sing, Minister of Tourism, Arts And Culture, Malaysia.

The MOU on Cooperation in the fields of youth and sports was exchanged between Mohamad Hasan and Jaishankar. Lastly, the MOU between the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) and the Labuan Financial Services Authority (LFSA) was exchanged between the Chairman of LFSA, Datuk Wan Mohd Fadzmi Che Wan Othman Fadzillah and Indian High Commissioner to Malaysia, B. N. Reddy.

At the ceremony, the Co-Chair of the India-Malaysia CEO Forum, Tan Sri Kuna Sittampalam, presented the Report of the 2nd India-Malaysia CEO Forum to the Minister of Investment, Trade, and Industry, Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz.

"A decade of Enhanced Strategic Partnership between India and Malaysia is being completed. And in the last two years, with the support of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, there has been a new momentum and energy in our partnership. Today, we discussed a comprehensive range of areas of our cooperation. We have seen steady progress in our bilateral trade. Now, we are trading in rupees and ringgit also. In the last years, 5 billion dollars have been invested in Malaysia and India. Today we have decided that our partnership will be elevated as a "Comprehensive Strategic Partnership". We believe that there is much more potential for economic cooperation. Bilateral trade and investment should be expanded. We should increase cooperation in new technological areas, such as semiconductor, fintech, defence industry, AI and quantum. We have emphasised on speeding up the review of the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement between India and Malaysia. Establish a Digital Council for cooperation in digital technologies and Start-up Alliance", PM Modi said following his meeting with the Malaysian PM Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He noted that India and Malaysia have been connected for centuries. "The nearly 3 million Indian diaspora in Malaysia is a living bridge among us. From Indian music, food and festivals to the "Torana Gate" in Malaysia, our people have cherished this friendship. Last year 'P.I.O. Day' held in Malaysia was a very successful and popular event. When Sengol was installed in our new Parliament House, the enthusiasm of that historic moment was also seen in Malaysia. Today, with the agreement related to the employment of workers, along with the recruitment of workers from India, their interests will also be promoted. To ease the movement of people, we have simplified visa procedures. Emphasis is being laid on scholarships for students and the training of government officials. Now 100 seats will be allocated exclusively for state-of-the-art courses like cyber security and AI for Malaysia under ITEC (i-Tech) Scholarships. An Ayurveda Chair is being set up at the University Tunku Abdul Rahman in Malaysia. Also, to establish the Thiruvalluvar Chair at Melaya University", he said.

In a press statement, PM Modi reiterated that Malaysia is an important partner of India in ASEAN and the Indo-Pacific region. India ASEAN prioritizes centrality. "We agree that the review of the FTA between India and ASEAN should be completed in a time-bound manner. In 2025, India will extend full support for Malaysia's successful ASEAN presidency.

"We are committed to freedom of navigation and over flight in accordance with international law. And, they stand for the peaceful resolution of all disputes. We are grateful for your friendship and commitment to relationships with India. Your visit has given a new direction to our relations for the coming decade", he said.

Malaysian Prime Minister Dato Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim is on an official visit to India on August 19-21. This would be the first visit of Anwar Ibrahim as the Prime Minister of Malaysia. The visit is aimed at pushing India’s Act East policy. Later today, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to call on the President of India Droupadi Murmu and External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar would also call on Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim during his visit, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Other topics on the agenda include discussions on human resources, tourism, the Ukraine crisis, the West Asia crisis, the Palestine situation and the South China Sea dispute.

India and Malaysia have strong historical and socio-cultural linkages. The bilateral relationship was elevated to the status of Enhanced Strategic Partnership in 2015 during the visit of Prime Minister Modi. As both countries enter the second decade of Enhanced Strategic Partnership next year, the visit of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim would pave the way for further strengthening of India-Malaysia bilateral ties by charting out a multi-sectoral cooperation agenda for the future.

