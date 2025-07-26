ETV Bharat / international

India Looks Forward To Boosting Ties With Maldives, Committed To Support Capacity Building: PM Modi

Male: India looks forward to deepening its partnership with the Maldives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, as he met several Maldivian leaders, including Vice President Uz Hussain Mohamed Latheef. Modi is in the Maldives on a two-day visit.

His discussions with Latheef touched upon key pillars of the India-Maldives ties, including cooperation in infrastructure, technology and energy. "Our nations continue to work closely in sectors like infrastructure, technology, climate change, energy and more. This is greatly beneficial to our people. We look forward to deepening this partnership in the years to come," Modi posted on X.

The prime minister conveyed wishes on the 60th anniversary of Independence Day of the Maldives. "Both sides exchanged views on the deep-rooted & special relationship. VP Latheef thanked PM for India's continued assistance to Maldives in times of need," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a social media post. Latheef said it was an honour to call on the Indian prime minister.

"As this year marks 60 years of formal diplomatic relations with India, the Prime Minister and I reflected on the journey of friendship and reciprocal support our countries have taken. I hope that the strong cooperation with India continues to grow and strengthen," Latheef said.

Modi also met Abdul Raheem Abdulla, Speaker of the People’s Majlis (the Maldivian Parliament). "Talked about the deep-rooted India-Maldives friendship, including the close relationship between our respective Parliaments," Modi said.

He also welcomed the formation of the India-Maldives Parliamentary Friendship Group in the 20th Majlis. "India remains committed to supporting capacity building in the Maldives," the prime minister said.