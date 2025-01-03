ETV Bharat / international

India Lodges Strong Protest With China Over Creation Of 2 New Counties In Hotan Region

India said it has lodged a "solemn protest" with China over establishing two new counties in Hotan prefecture.

India Lodges Strong Protest With China Over Creation Of 2 New Counties In Hotan Region
By PTI

New Delhi: India on Friday said it has lodged a "solemn protest" with China over establishment of two new counties in Hotan prefecture as parts of these regions fall in Indian union territory of Ladakh. In a strong reaction, New Delhi said creation of new counties will neither have a bearing on India's long-standing and consistent position regarding its sovereignty over the area nor lend legitimacy to China's "illegal and forcible" occupation of the same.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India has never accepted the "illegal" Chinese occupation of Indian territory in the area. "We have seen the announcement pertaining to the establishment of two new counties in Hotan Prefecture of China. Parts of jurisdiction of these so-called counties fall in India's Union Territory of Ladakh," he said.

"We have never accepted the illegal Chinese occupation of Indian territory in this area," he said.

"Creation of new counties will neither have a bearing on India's long-standing and consistent position regarding our sovereignty over the area nor lend legitimacy to China's illegal and forcible occupation of the same," Jaiswal added. He further said: "We have lodged a solemn protest with the Chinese side through diplomatic channels."

TAGGED:

CHINA INDIA SOLEMN PROTEST INDIA CHINA PROTEST

