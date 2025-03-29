ETV Bharat / international

Toll In Myanmar Earthquake Reaches 1,600; India Lauches Operation To Support Neighbouring Country

An 80-member team of NDRF prepares to depart for earthquake-hit Myanmar to assist in rescue operations, Saturday ( PTI )

Mandalay/New Delhi: The death toll in the Myanmar earthquake crossed 1600 even as India on Saturday delivered 15 tonnes of relief material and dispatched more supplies by air and sea along with rescue teams under the emergency mission 'Operation Brahma'.

In a reflection of New Delhi's strong resolve to help the neighbouring country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Myanmar's Senior General Min Aung Hlaing and said India stands in solidarity with the people of that country.

"Conveyed our deep condolences at the loss of lives in the devastating earthquake. As a close friend and neighbour, India stands in solidarity with the people of Myanmar in this difficult hour," the Prime Minister said on 'X'.

"Disaster relief material, humanitarian assistance, search & rescue teams are being expeditiously dispatched to the affected areas as part of #OperationBrahma," he said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said Indian naval ships INS Satpura and INS Savitri are carrying 40 tonnes of humanitarian aid and headed for the port of Yangon.

In a social media post, Jaishankar also said that an 80-member strong search and rescue team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had departed for Myanmar's capital Nay Pyi Taw. They will assist the rescue operations in Myanmar, he added.

Later in the day, the aircraft carrying the NDRF team reached Nay Pyi Taw and it will proceed to Mandalay on Sunday morning, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

India has deployed NDRF abroad on two previous occasions -- during the 2015 Nepal earthquake and the 2023 Turkiye quake. In the morning, India delivered 15 tonnes of relief materials to the Myanmarese city of Yangon after a C130J military aircraft of the Indian Air Force transported the consignments to the Myanmarese city.