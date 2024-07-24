India-Kuwait Review Ties, Exchange Views On Regional And International Issues Of Mutual Interest

New Delhi: India and Kuwait on Wednesday undertook a comprehensive review of bilateral relationship and exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. The 6th round of India-Kuwait Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) was held today in Kuwait.

The Indian delegation was led by Aseem R. Mahajan, Joint Secretary (Gulf) (JS), Ministry of External Affairs, while Ambassador Sameeh Essa Johar Hayat, Assistant Foreign Minister for Asia Affairs of Kuwait (AFM), headed the Kuwaiti delegation. During the FOC, both sides undertook a comprehensive review of bilateral relationship and exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Expressing satisfaction with the traditionally strong bilateral ties, both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in various areas, including political ties, regular high-level exchanges, trade and investment, education, technology, health, culture and people-to-people contacts.

Further, JS called on Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs. At the meeting, he discussed avenues and new initiatives to deepen the India-Kuwait partnership, the MEA added.

Earlier on 23 July, he met Ziyad Al-Najem, Undersecretary, Ministry of Commerce and discussed avenues to further strengthen bilateral trade and investment cooperation including further boosting bilateral trade, diversifying the trade basket, deepening energy cooperation and new initiatives in technology and Fintech. In his meeting with Tahani Rashid Al-Naseer, Assistant Foreign Minister (Legal), MOFA, discussions pertained for early finalisation of ongoing negotiations of various agreements and MoUs.

The timely convening of the FOC in continuation of the previous FOC in May 2023 is expected to impart further momentum in bilateral relations. Both sides expressed satisfaction at the outcome of the consultations. It was agreed to hold the next FoC in New Delhi at a mutually convenient time, MEA said.