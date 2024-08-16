India, Japan To Reinforce Commitment To Cement Ties At 2+2 Meet

New Delhi: The third round of the India-Japan 2+2 Foreign and Defence Ministers' Meeting is set to take place on August 20, demonstrating the deepening alliance between the two nations.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent India, engaging with their Japanese counterparts Defence Minister Minorou Kihara and Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa.

This meeting, following the successful gatherings in 2019 and 2022, underscores the high-level relationship between India and Japan, with the 2+2 dialogue serving as a driving force for advancing all dimensions of cooperation.

In addition, EAM Jaishankar's recognition of the strategic alignment of interests between India and Japan underscores the vast potential for expanding business between the two countries. The forthcoming Voice of Global South Summit on August 17, slated to be attended by a plethora of Global South nations, is a significant event that echoes India's commitment to inclusivity and collaboration.

The summit aims to provide a platform for countries of the Global South to express their viewpoints and priorities across a wide range of issues, further solidifying India's guiding diplomatic principles of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas'.

The first and second rounds of the India-Japan 2+2 ministerial meetings were held in 2019 in New Delhi and 2022 in Tokyo.MEA further emphasised that India-Japan relations are at a very high level and the 2+2 meet will give a major boost to all aspects of the relationship.

"2+2 dialogue with Japan is very important for us and this is the third one that is happening.

India and Japan share a historical India and Japan share a strong and multifaceted relationship rooted in historical, cultural, economic, and strategic ties. Buddhism, which originated in India, has had a profound influence on Japanese culture and religion. This shared spiritual heritage has historically connected the two nations.

Both countries have a long history of cultural exchanges, including art, literature, and education. The teachings of Buddhism introduced from India, played a significant role in shaping Japanese culture. India and Japan have strong economic ties, with Japan being one of India's largest investors. Japanese companies have been involved in various infrastructure projects in India, such as the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor and the Bullet Train project. Japan is a leader in technology and innovation, and there is significant collaboration in these fields.

India benefits from Japanese expertise in areas such as robotics, automotive, and electronics. The two countries have deepened their defence cooperation, conducting joint military exercises and sharing strategic interests in maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. India and Japan are both members of the QUAD (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue), along with the United States and Australia. This grouping focuses on ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific, countering the influence of China in the region.

Regular high-level visits and summits between the leaders of India and Japan have strengthened diplomatic ties. These meetings often focus on enhancing cooperation in various sectors, including trade, defence, and infrastructure. Both India and Japan are democracies and share common values of freedom, the rule of law, and respect for human rights. This commonality strengthens their bilateral relationship.

Both countries face challenges related to regional security, particularly concerning China’s growing influence. They work together to address these challenges through strategic dialogues and partnerships. The relationship between India and Japan is a key pillar in the broader Indo-Pacific strategy, contributing to regional stability and economic growth.