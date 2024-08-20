India, Japan Relationship Is Special, Strategic And Global Partnership, Says EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Dr Jaishankar said that the relationship between India and Japan has assumed the form of a Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

In his opening remarks at the India-Japan 2+2 Ministerial dialogue, EAM Jaishankar said, "In the last decade, our relationship has assumed the form of a Special Strategic and Global Partnership. The logic of this evolution is our expanding interests and growing activities. As we both step forward into a more volatile and unpredictable world, there is a need for reliable partners with whom there are substantial convergences".

"Our cooperation is today set against a larger context of a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific. For India, this is a natural extrapolation from our Act East policy. Indeed, the proportion of our activities and interests East of India has been steadily growing", he added.

"It is a great pleasure to welcome you and your delegations to India. We do 2+2 with select partners and the meeting itself has a very unique place in our relationship. I am very glad that the Prime Minister could receive both your Excellencies yesterday and share his thoughts on India-Japan relations", said EAM Jaishankar.

"We mark the 10th anniversary of our Special Strategic and Global Partnership. The 2+2 must particularly focus on the steps ahead. It is two years since we last met in Tokyo. There have been many developments of consequence in the world. Our own relationship also has to factor in changes in our own capabilities and calculations", he said.

Earlier today, EAM Jaishankar met with FM of Japan Yoko Kamikawa. Taking to X (Formerly Twitter), Jaishankar said, "Continued our conversations from Tokyo last month. Noted the progress being charted by our bilateral ties. Will build on these exchanges further during the India-Japan 2+2 meeting later today".

On Monday, Yoko Kamikawa, Foreign Minister of Japan, and Minoru Kihara, Defence Minister of Japan, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Foreign Minister Kamikawa and Defence Minister Kihara are on a visit to India to hold the 3rd round of India-Japan 2+2 Foreign and Defence Ministerial meeting.

The Prime Minister welcomed the Japanese Ministers and underscored the importance of holding a 2+2 meeting in the context of increasingly complex regional and global order and deepening ties between India and Japan. Prime Minister shared his thoughts and ideas on closer cooperation between trusted friends like India and Japan, especially in areas like critical minerals, semiconductors and defence manufacturing.

They took stock of progress made in various areas of bilateral cooperation including the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail project. They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. Prime Minister Modi highlighted the crucial role the India-Japan partnership plays in promoting peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.

He also stressed upon the importance of strengthening economic cooperation and enhancing people-to-people ties between India and Japan. He looked forward to a rich and result-oriented visit to Japan for the next Summit of the two Prime Ministers.

