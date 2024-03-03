Rajasthan: India-Japan Joint Exercise 'Dharma Guardian' Enters Eighth Day

Bikaner (Rajasthan): In the joint exercise Dharma Guardian, the Indian and Japanese armies engaged in room intervention, close-quarter battle firing, obstacle clearance and unarmed combat training on the eighth day of the exercise on Sunday.

Japan Ground Self Defense Force, Eastern Army Commanding General, Lieutenant General Togashi Yuichi witnessed the 'Dharma Guardian' exercise at the Mahajan Field Firing Range in Rajasthan. The soldiers of both countries practised yoga as well.

India-Japan army troops perform Yoga

Army Spokesperson Colonel Amitabh Sharma said that the main objective of Dharma Guardian is to review the progress of the exercise, encourage both troops to strengthen the mutual brotherhood between the two armies and enhance the cooperative efforts between the two countries. This is a step toward strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries, the spokesperson said.

The Indian and Japanese armies engaged in unarmed combat training

Sharma said that the ongoing exercise at Mahajan Range is the fifth edition of the Dharma Guardian Joint Exercise, which has been combined to effectively operate as a joint task force in a semi-urban environment. The exercise is an important step in the strategic partnership between India and Japan, which emphasizes their commitment to regional security and stability, he added.

The Indian and Japanese armies engaged in the joint exercise Dharma Guardian

The joint exercise was started on February 25 and will come to an end on March 9. Exercise 'Dharma Guardian' is an annual exercise conducted alternatively in India and Japan. The contingent on both sides consists of 40 personnel each.

Read More