Rajasthan: India-Japan Joint Exercise 'Dharma Guardian' Enters Eighth Day

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 1 hours ago

The Indian and Japanese armies engaging in the joint exercise Dharma Guardian highlight room intervention, close-quarter battle firing, obstacle clearance and unarmed combat training on the eighth day of the exercise.

The Indian and Japanese armies' joint exercise Dharma Guardian in Rajasthan entered into the eighth day of its fifth edition. The contingent on both sides consists of 40 personnel each.

Bikaner (Rajasthan): In the joint exercise Dharma Guardian, the Indian and Japanese armies engaged in room intervention, close-quarter battle firing, obstacle clearance and unarmed combat training on the eighth day of the exercise on Sunday.

Japan Ground Self Defense Force, Eastern Army Commanding General, Lieutenant General Togashi Yuichi witnessed the 'Dharma Guardian' exercise at the Mahajan Field Firing Range in Rajasthan. The soldiers of both countries practised yoga as well.

India-Japan army troops perform Yoga
India-Japan army troops perform Yoga

Army Spokesperson Colonel Amitabh Sharma said that the main objective of Dharma Guardian is to review the progress of the exercise, encourage both troops to strengthen the mutual brotherhood between the two armies and enhance the cooperative efforts between the two countries. This is a step toward strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries, the spokesperson said.

The Indian and Japanese armies engaged in unarmed combat training
The Indian and Japanese armies engaged in unarmed combat training

Sharma said that the ongoing exercise at Mahajan Range is the fifth edition of the Dharma Guardian Joint Exercise, which has been combined to effectively operate as a joint task force in a semi-urban environment. The exercise is an important step in the strategic partnership between India and Japan, which emphasizes their commitment to regional security and stability, he added.

The Indian and Japanese armies engaged in the joint exercise Dharma Guardian
The Indian and Japanese armies engaged in the joint exercise Dharma Guardian

The joint exercise was started on February 25 and will come to an end on March 9. Exercise 'Dharma Guardian' is an annual exercise conducted alternatively in India and Japan. The contingent on both sides consists of 40 personnel each.

Read More

  1. India, Japan kick start 2-week military exercise
  2. India-Japan Army Exercise ‘Dharma Guardian’ to Begin on February 25; Will Last Fortnight
  3. First female Rafale pilot Shivangi Singh part of IAF team in Exercise Orion in France

TAGGED:

Indian ArmyDharma GuardianIndia JapanJoint ExerciseRajasthan

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmiri Scribe Asif Sultan Rearrested Hours after Release: Another Twist in His Legal Battle

What the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey Data Tells Us

'It is the only place where...': Moon Man Mylswamy on why Kulasekarapattinam is a sweet spot for ISRO launches

Why Nair, Prathap, Krishnan and Shukla will be the world's first "vyomanauts"

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.