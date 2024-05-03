India Issues Advisory, Urges Its Nationals to Remain Vigilant While Travelling to Iran, Israel

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 19 hours ago

India has issued an advisory to its nationals to remain vigilant while travelling to Iran and Israel
File photo of MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (Getty Images)

India has issued an advisory urging its nationals to remain alert while travelling to Iran and Israel. The advisory comes amidst heightened tensions in the region and the opening of airspace by Iran and Israel.

New Delhi: In view of the precarious situation in Iran and Israel, India on Friday issued an advisory urging its nationals to remain vigilant while traveling to these countries and be in touch with the Indian Embassy. The advisory comes amidst heightened tensions in the region and the opening of airspace by Iran and Israel.

In response to a media query on travel advisory with respect to Iran and Israel, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We continue to closely monitor the situation in the region. We have also noted that Iran and Israel have opened their airspace for several days now. We advise Indian nationals to remain vigilant while traveling to these countries and be in touch with the Indian Embassy.”

It is however very commendable that by issuing timely warnings and advisories, India is taking all possible steps to mitigate potential risks and provide support to its nationals traveling in volatile regions.

Meanwhile, India has called for immediate de-escalation, exercise of restraint, stepping back from violence and return to the path of diplomacy. Earlier, in a statement the Ministry of External affairs, said , "We are seriously concerned at the escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran which threatens the peace and security in the region".

"We call for immediate de-escalation, exercise of restraint, stepping back from violence and return to the path of diplomacy", MEA said.

'We are closely monitoring the evolving situation. Our Embassies in the region are in close touch with Indian community", the statement read, while adding that it is vital that security and stability are maintained in the region.

Tehran has launched a drone and missile attack on Tel Aviv after pledging retaliation for a strike on its consular building in Damascus, Syria.

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.