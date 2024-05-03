India Issues Advisory, Urges Its Nationals to Remain Vigilant While Travelling to Iran, Israel

New Delhi: In view of the precarious situation in Iran and Israel, India on Friday issued an advisory urging its nationals to remain vigilant while traveling to these countries and be in touch with the Indian Embassy. The advisory comes amidst heightened tensions in the region and the opening of airspace by Iran and Israel.

In response to a media query on travel advisory with respect to Iran and Israel, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We continue to closely monitor the situation in the region. We have also noted that Iran and Israel have opened their airspace for several days now. We advise Indian nationals to remain vigilant while traveling to these countries and be in touch with the Indian Embassy.”

It is however very commendable that by issuing timely warnings and advisories, India is taking all possible steps to mitigate potential risks and provide support to its nationals traveling in volatile regions.

Meanwhile, India has called for immediate de-escalation, exercise of restraint, stepping back from violence and return to the path of diplomacy. Earlier, in a statement the Ministry of External affairs, said , "We are seriously concerned at the escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran which threatens the peace and security in the region".

"We call for immediate de-escalation, exercise of restraint, stepping back from violence and return to the path of diplomacy", MEA said.

'We are closely monitoring the evolving situation. Our Embassies in the region are in close touch with Indian community", the statement read, while adding that it is vital that security and stability are maintained in the region.

Tehran has launched a drone and missile attack on Tel Aviv after pledging retaliation for a strike on its consular building in Damascus, Syria.