'Relocate to safe areas': Advisory Issued for Indians in Israel

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing war between Israel and Gaza, the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv on Tuesday issued an advisory for Indian nationals in Israel, urging its nationals working in Israel's border areas to relocate to safe areas within the country due to prevailing situations, the embassy said.

"In view of the prevailing security situation and local safety advisories, all Indian nationals in Israel, especially those working in or visiting border areas in the north and south, are advised to relocate to safe areas within Israel. The Embassy remains in touch with the Israeli authorities to ensure the safety of all our nationals," the embassy said in its advisory.

The Embassy also shared a 24x7 Emergency helpline number (Tel +972-35226748) and Email: cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in for any further guidance or clarification.

"Alternatively, the hotline number of the Population and Immigration Authority of Israel may be contacted: Tel - 1700707889. the Embassy also requests Indian nationals in Israel to share this advisory through their local networks for wider circulation,” the embassy added.