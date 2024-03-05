'Relocate to safe areas': Advisory Issued for Indians in Israel

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 1 hours ago

Updated : 52 minutes ago

'Relocate to safe areas': Advisory Issued for Indians in Israel

An advisory has been issued for Indian nationals in Israel, urging its nationals working in Israel's border areas to relocate to safe areas within the country due to prevailing situations, the embassy said.

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing war between Israel and Gaza, the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv on Tuesday issued an advisory for Indian nationals in Israel, urging its nationals working in Israel's border areas to relocate to safe areas within the country due to prevailing situations, the embassy said.

"In view of the prevailing security situation and local safety advisories, all Indian nationals in Israel, especially those working in or visiting border areas in the north and south, are advised to relocate to safe areas within Israel. The Embassy remains in touch with the Israeli authorities to ensure the safety of all our nationals," the embassy said in its advisory.

The Embassy also shared a 24x7 Emergency helpline number (Tel +972-35226748) and Email: cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in for any further guidance or clarification.

"Alternatively, the hotline number of the Population and Immigration Authority of Israel may be contacted: Tel - 1700707889. the Embassy also requests Indian nationals in Israel to share this advisory through their local networks for wider circulation,” the embassy added.

Read More

  1. At UN, India Pitches for Two-State Solution to Gaza Conflict
  2. A 4-year-old Gaza boy lost his arm – and his family. Half a world away, he’s getting a second chance
  3. After 10 Years of Trying, a Palestinian Woman Had Twins. Israel Killed Them Both and Their Father
Last Updated :52 minutes ago

TAGGED:

IsraelIndia Issues AdvisoryGaza

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

From Mughal to British Era: Meet Rajendra Aggarwal, A Numismatist Whose Love for Coins is Abundant

Kashmiri Scribe Asif Sultan Rearrested Hours after Release: Another Twist in His Legal Battle

What the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey Data Tells Us

'It is the only place where...': Moon Man Mylswamy on why Kulasekarapattinam is a sweet spot for ISRO launches

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.