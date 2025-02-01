ETV Bharat / international

India-Israel Maitri Project Kicks Off With Visit Of Influencers From India

Jerusalem: Non-governmental organisation Sharaka brought this week the first delegation of intellectuals, influencers, professionals, and academics from India to Israel under its flagship programme 'India-Israel Maitri Project' (IIMP) to promote awareness and understanding through Holocaust education and exposure to the Israeli society.

“We are honoured to host this Indian delegation. The delegates represent the great diversity and talents of a rising Indian civilisation. There is enormous untapped potential in Israel-India relations, and the knowledge and experiences that they will gain on this visit will lay the foundations for the future of our relations for many years to come,” Amit Deri, chairman and co-founder of Sharaka, said at the start of the visit on India's Republic Day.

“We are excited to host this senior delegation in Israel of Muslim, Hindu, and Christian leaders from India. Although Indians have a general affinity to Israel and vice versa, our societies are not deeply familiar with each other and this presents an opportunity to build on this relationship with the largest democracy, home to one of the largest Muslim communities in the world,” Dan Feferman, Executive Director of Sharaka, said.

During their six-day visit concluding on January 31, the delegation visited the historic holy sites of Jerusalem, met experts and diverse community leaders, held dialogues with Israeli Arabs and connected with local academics and public policy intellectuals.

They also toured the sites impacted by the October 7, 2023 attack carried out by Hamas on Israel, which left around 1200 people dead and 251 others taken as hostages, to get a sense of the current war and geopolitical picture.

Their visit included a seminar at Yad Vashem (also referred to as The Holocaust Museum) where participants engaged in discussions on the Holocaust, extremism, genocides in modern history, and how to promote coexistence in societies.

The group also attended a Sharaka event in commemoration of 80 years since the liberation of Auschwitz with Holocaust survivor Rena Quint.

“During this extraordinary visit, an intense and enlightening immersion I would call it, we learned so much not only about Israel or its current conflict with its enemies such as Hamas, but about the almost limitless possibilities of Indo-Israeli friendship and cooperation", Dr Makarand R. Paranjape, noted author, educator, and influencer, told PTI at the conclusion of the visit.

The Indian delegation is visiting Israel at a time when there is a visible spike in anti-Israel sentiments in many parts of South Asia because of the war in Gaza.