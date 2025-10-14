ETV Bharat / international

'India Is A Great Country With Good Friend Of Mine At Top': Trump Lauds Modi Looking At Shehbaz Sharif

Sharm el-Sheikh (Egypt):US President Donald Trump on Monday praised India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi without naming him, saying “India is a great country with a good friend of mine at the top”.

Trump, addressing a summit of world leaders at this Egyptian city after a ceasefire reached in Gaza ending the Israel-Hamas war, said from the podium that he thinks “India and Pakistan will live very nicely together”.

“India is a great country with a very good friend of mine at the top and he’s just done a fantastic job. I think Pakistan and India are going to live very nicely together,” Trump said while looking at Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who was standing behind him, as he responded with a chuckle.

Earlier praising Sharif and his “favourite field marshal” Pakistan army chief Gen Asim Munir, Trump also invited the Pakistan prime minister to address the gathering.

Sharif said peace has been achieved in the Middle East after “untiring and relentless efforts” of President Trump.

“Pakistan had nominated President Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his outstanding (and) extraordinary contributions to first stop the war between India and Pakistan and then achieve a ceasefire along with his very wonderful team,” he said.

Sharif said he would like to nominate Trump again for the Nobel Peace Prize for “saving millions of lives not only in South Asia but also in the Middle East”.